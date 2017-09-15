Here Is All The Autumn TV You NEED To Know About This Year!

Put the kettle on! These are the series you'll want to be getting stuck into as the leaves turn brown and the heating gets turned up.

It seems only fair that as the cold weather rolls around and we forfeit evenings in the sunshine the TV channels seriously up their game.

Autumn TV is always a winner in our books so before you start snuggling up on the sofa with a blanket and a packet of biscuits we're here to inform you of what gripping and entertaining TV treats are on the way as we head into the final part of the year.

With not only the TV channels vying for our attention these days but streaming services like Netflix in the mix too we are totally spoilt for choice...

Strictly Come Dancing

Picture: BBC

Just reading the words 'Strictly Come Dancing' will no doubt make you want to instantly hum the theme tune and now it's nearly that time of year all over again. The full line up has been revealed, Len Goodman's replacement is poised and ready to go and the glitter ball has been hung.

We can't wait for this year's ballroom extravaganza to begin!

The Strictly Teaser Trailer Is Here! 00:41

Begins Saturday 23rd September on BBC One.

The Child In Time

Based on the novel of the same name by award winning British author Ian McEwan (Atonement, On Chesil Beach) this is the Beeb's latest offering in the drama stakes and will star none other than Benedict Cumberbatch as a children's writer whose child goes missing during a trip to the supermarket.

Whether you are a fan of the book or not this is hotly tipped to be a must watch and could be the BBC's answer to ITV's popular child kidnap drama, Broadchurch.

Begins Sunday 24th September on BBC Two.

Stranger Things - Season 2

The most highly anticipated follow up of the year is just around the corner! When Stranger Things' first series aired on Netflix last year most fell in love with it's 80s throwback and stellar cast of big names alongside a cohort of talented child actors.

Some doors can’t be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) onJul 11, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

They've made us wait a whole year to find out what's become of Eleven, Will Byers and the Upside-Down since we saw them last but come Halloween we'll all be able to binge the next series of the award winning show.

Available from 27th October on Netflix.





Gunpowder

Game of Thrones is over but fear not, you can still get your Kit Harington fix thanks to the BBC's seasonal drama Gunpowder.

Picture: BBC

The new period drama is based on the story of the Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot in which he and others planned to blow up the King using gunpowder stashed underneath the Houses of Parliament.

Kit Harington Stars In Gunpowder 00:32

We don't need to tell you how the story ends, but you might want to tune in to this new series to watch the famous story unfold with help from an all star cast including Harington, Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Liv Tyler (Lord of the Rings).

Starts in October on BBC One.

George Michael: Freedom

Back in September 2016, Channel 4 announced they were producing a unique documentary about the life of singer George Michael narrated by the singer himself. Three months later, on Christmas Day, he was found dead and the world mourned the loss of a huge musical talent and icon.

Picture: PA

Fast forward to now and the channel have reimagined their original plans and will air previously unseen footage of the singer in a new documentary.

October on Channel 4.





Blue Planet II

It has been sixteen years since the first series of the groundbreaking wildlife documentary aired on our screens. It provided us with some stunning footage of Earth's marine life and what more of a tonic do we need right now than a look at the wonders of the planet we are lucky to call home?

The second series promises all the marvel of the first but with improved technology giving us an even higher definition look at the spectacles of nature.

Starts October on BBC One.





The Crown Series Two

This Netflix series may have been denied all recognition at this year's BAFTA's but it can't be denied that the royal drama has its fanbase of both critics and viewers.

The period drama charts the personal dramas of the matriarch and patriarch of the House of Windsor, Elizabeth II played by Claire Foy and the Duke of Edinburgh played by Matt Smith (Doctor Who).

Available from 8th December on Netflix.