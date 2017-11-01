Bake Off Bosses Decide Prue Leith's TV Fate After Yesterday's HUGE Blunder

1 November 2017, 08:10

Will Prue Return To The Bake oFf?

By Alice Westoby

Will Prue be back next year after revealing the bake off winner early?!

Yesterday Great British Bake Off fans everywhere went into meltdown after judge Prue Leith committed the ultimate blunder.

The 77-year-old TV star accidentally tweeted that Sophie had won this year's Bake Off before the show had even aired on TV, but despite the post being swiftly deleted fans were still desperately trying to avoid the spoiler.

But of course, on the internet this is hard to do and word soon got round despite Prue realising her mistake and apologising profusely to fans who were outraged by her gaffe.

It also left many wondering about her fate on the next series of the Great British Bake Off when it returns to Channel 4 next year. 

Read More: Bake Off Judge Prue Leith Accidentally Reveals The WINNER And Fans Are Furious!

Will she be joining fellow judge Paul Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig for another series? 

According to The Mirror, TV bosses have said that Prue's job is indeed safe for another year.

An insider revealed: "We can’t be angry with Prue because we love her so much, it’s hard to be cross for something that was just an awful mistake."

"No one’s going to feel worse about it than she does herself. She’s mortified.”

When asked how on earth the huge error had occured Prue told a UK reporter "“I’m in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago. I’m in too much of a state to talk about it.”

Oh Prue, we forgive you!

