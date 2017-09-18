Bradley Walsh Reveals Those Rude Names On The Chase Aren't By Accident!

18 September 2017, 12:31

Bradley Walsh laughing the chase

The Chase host has admitted that the producers love to stitch him up when it comes to those innuendos!

Bradley Walsh's giggling fits on The Chase have fast turned him into one of Britain's loved game show hosts but the star has revealed that his seemingly innocent innuendos that appear on the show aren't so innocent at all.

According to the 57-year-old star, the producers of the ITV quiz show deliberately place dirty sounding questions throughout the game in order to crack him up.

Read more: Bradley Walsh Is Rumoured To Play Doctor Sidekick!

Bradley is often seen erupting into laughter when having to read out the innuendo-filled questions on the daytime show, much to the amusement of viewers and contestants.

He told the Daily Star: “I start to go and then I can't gather myself. I try to continue reading the questions but by the time I get to the next one I'm gone. I'll be trying to speak but I can't. I get caught unawares.”

Funniest moments on The Chase

Bradley Walsh just can't stop laughing!

05:18

Of course, some of the most memorable innuendos have been Bradley's favourites, as he explained: "They got me with Willy Wakker and Fanny Chlemar. And things like Chocolate Salty Balls.”

The Chase boats a whopping 5 million viewers an episode as Bradley's popularity continues to go from strength to strength.

You've got to love him!

Trending on Heart

X factor, duet, mum and daughter

Fans’ Plea Over X Factor’s Descendance Mum To Quit The Group Gets Results
Craig David and Lorraine Kelly Had A Big Night Out

Craig David Reveals He And Lorraine Kelly Once Partied Until The Wee Hours
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Revealed The Traumatic Truth Behind Why She Quit I'm A Celeb
Cat Deeley Ant and Dec Asset

Ant and Dec's SM:TV Live Co-Host Cat Deeley Is Set To Return To UK Telly!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island Engagement asset

The First Love Island Engagement Has Already Happened!

Reverend Richard Coles Performs

Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Reverend Richard Coles Wows Congregation With His Dance Moves
Best Of Autumn TV

Here Is All The Autumn TV You NEED To Know About This Year!

Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Tr

Strictly Come Dancing Nearly Had A Very Different Name!

Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton

Fans Try To Spot The Difference As Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton Do Lunch