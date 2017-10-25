Could ANOTHER Strictly Judge Be Set To QUIT The Show?

If there's one thing we love more than Strictly itself, it's the judges.

With their larger than life personality, dazzling outfits and shady comments, they are without a doubt the life and soul of the ballroom.

While fans may still be reeling from the loss of Strictly veteran Len Goodman, who retired from the show last year, we have somewhat become accustomed to the various line-up changes to the judging panel over the years.

However, new reports have cast doubt over the state of the current panel with fears as to whether we could see another exit from the ballroom.

Now it's claimed Bruno Tonioli could ditch the panel to focus full-time on Dancing With The Stars, a job which has seen him fly to Los Angeles inbetween filming Strictly.

Could the job be getting a little too much for the 61-year-old?

Well, his fellow judge Craig Revel-Horwood believes the hectic transatlantic schedule could be taking its toll on Bruno.

He told Woman magazine: “Bruno is starting to get tetchy with the flying back and forth to America.”

Bruno caused uproar this week after failing to make an appearance on the show for the first time in 13 years due to conflicting schedules with filming for Dancing On The Stars.

Let's hope he can stick it out for a little longer! The show wouldn't be the same!