Candice Brown Takes A Wobble As FIRST Dancing On Ice Photos Are Leaked

6 November 2017, 16:29

Candice Brown Dancing On Ice asset

The controversial bake off star will be joining a host of celebrity names when Dancing On Ice returns this year.

With just weeks to go until Dancing On Ice returns to our screens, we've all been waiting with baited breath to find out just which stars will kick-start the show's comeback after years off-screen.

Now with eight celebrity names confirmed to take to the ice rink this year, the FIRST photos of the stars hitting the ice have finally been released.

Bake Off star Candice Brown is just one of the many familiar faces who will be swapping her bakes for skates instead and was pictured wobbling along on the ice as she got to grips with her first ice skating lesson. 

 Candice also took to Twitter to keep her followers updated with how her training session was getting along as she wrote: 

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay will be taking to the ice just a few months after leaving Majorca, while former Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker has also been confirmed to be turning her hand to figure skating.

Meanwhile, Former X Factor and 'Im A Celeb...' star Jake Quickenden says feels "so lucky" to become the fourth celebrity to jump on board the reboot of the skating show, which is expected to hit screens early next year, and has admitted he really struggled with his first training session and actually looked like he'd been knocking back the booze the night before because he was so wobbly.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Wednesday, he said: "I had my first training session yesterday. It was freezing - I went in a t-shirt so ice is cold, especially when you're laying on it for 10 minutes. I was freezing but it was amazing.

The news comes after Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie for on Corrie, was confirmed to be one of 12 contestants who will be trying to impress the panel of judges, which includes Olympic skating legends Torville and Dean, TV villain Jason Gardiner in addition to new members Ashley Banjo.

The news was announced via Twitter, with Brooke taking to the social networking site shortly after to confirm the news.

Brooke said: “I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like, ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides. “I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!”

The news comes after the official Dancing On Ice account tweeted a picture of some sizzling abs, in a bid to tease which sexy male may have signed up, before confirming the abs belonged to rugby player Max Evans.

Elsewhere, socialite Donna Air and Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford will also appear on the new series.

Dream team Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011. We can't wait!

