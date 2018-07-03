Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Start date and rumoured line up revealed

It's nearly time for a new series of Celebrity Big Brother to kick off on Channel 5. Here's what we know about the house and housemates so far...

Another summer means a new series of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Channel 5.

This year's line up and house is still tightly under wraps but here's what we know so far about the upcoming series of the reality TV show...

When will CBB start?

The show normally kicks off around the same time every year. The 2017 summer series of Celebrity Big Brother began on Tuesday 1st August and lasted for around a month.

This year it's duration and start date is expected to be around the same time but Channel 5 are yet to confirm details.

Who will be hosting CBB?

Again, the hosts haven't been confirmed for the main show and it's spin off, Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side but it's expected that last year's hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal will return.

Who are the 2018 CBB housemates?

No housemates have been officially announced yet but as always the rumour mill is in full swing and these are some of the names hotly tipped to be entering the house...

Sinitta

Simon Cowell's ex revealed she has been approached by the show on numerous occasions and has this year even given them her rider.

She said: "If I last more than halfway, I want my puppy to visit me. I want a swearing ban, because I don't swear and people shouldn't be allowed to swear at me or around me. I asked for a bodyguard who would stand with me at all times, especially when I'm asleep. If they provide alcohol then I want tequila because it's all I drink. Quite reasonable, really."

Sounds fair...

Brendan Cole

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was axed at the start of the year from the BBC show and has now been rumoured to be taking part in CBB following in the footsteps of another former Strictly pro, James Jordan.

The Chuckle Brothers

Real names Barry and Paul Elliott, the children's TV legends could be heading into the CBB house this year.

The pair revealed to Metro that they have been approached before by producers but it never ended up happening because they claimed TV execs thought they weren't "nasty enough".

Samantha Markle

Famous for being the outspoken sister of Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, she seems like the typical candidate for the CBB house.

Her opinionated ways and her potential to spill the beans about a new royal on national TV might be appealing to producers but this is another unconfirmed rumour.

Paul Cattermole

The former S-Club 7 singer made headlines this year after he tried (and failed) to sell his Brit Award on e-Bay due to money problems.

The premise of a bit of extra cash might lure the singer into the CBB house and he would do so following in the footsteps of S-Club 7 bandmate Jo O'Meara whose famous stint in the house included her being accused of bullying Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Will this be the last series of CBB?

This year Celebrity Big Brother's contract ends with Channel 5, the channel which purchased the programme after its previous stint on Channel 4.

Commenting on the show's future, Channel 5's current boss Ben Frow told Digital Spy: "We're going to have a discussion about it. I need to know, like I would with any commission, 'What are the plans for the future? How will it be creatively renewed? How is it still important to me?'

"It's a very established brand, a very successful brand but there's a big shiny new show on the block called Love Island. We need to take a good long look at Big Brother and go, 'What does it look like for the future?'"



