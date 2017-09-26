Coronation Street Legend Liz Dawn Has Passed Away

26 September 2017, 11:11

Liz Dawn Coronation Street Actress

Coronation Street veteran actress Liz Dawn has passed away aged 77.

It has been announced that Coronation Street legend Liz Dawn, real name Sylvia Butterfield, has passed away. 

The veteran actress played Vera Duckworth for 34 years in the long running soap and was a staple on our TV screens for decades. In 2000 she was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for her services to charity.

A statement from her family reads: "We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn."

"Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her. She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."

This will certainly come as a blow for those at ITV and her TV family at Coronation Street who worked with the actress for many years. They released the following statement... 

"It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night.  Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren."

"We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague. As Coronation Street’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend."

Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts said:

“Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person.  Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her thirty-four years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.” 

We will be updating this story with more information as it emerges. 

 

