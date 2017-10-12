Coronation Street Fans Left In Stitches After Spot This HUGE Blunder In Last Night's Episode!

Viewers took to Twitter to point out that Amy Barlow and Asha Alahan would magically appear in different locations throughout the soap in no logical order.

Nothing gets past the eyes of Coronation Street viewers, and last night fans were left puzzled after two characters appeared to 'teleport' around the cobbles.

Cathy Matthews and Brian Packham nearly crashed into David Platt after Amy and Asha threw paint on their car as they headed off to a Boney M tribute concert for the evening but after being scolded by the pair, the girls travelled across the cobbles in seconds.

Viewers soon realised there was a big error with continuity as the girls appeared to transport themselves across the cobbles in seconds and what's more they pulled off an entire outfit change!

After the car incident earlier in the episode, Brian and Cathy called a crisis meeting with Amy and Asha's parents which resulted in Tracey throwing them out of the house.

It later transpired that Tracy and Dev had agreed that the girls should perform a Boney M tribute act for Brian and Cathy, in full costume, in their house while Cathy got ready for bed.

However, just seconds later, the girls were back on the street in their normal clothes playing catch as Summer Spellman approached them to speak, again in broad daylight.

What happened to their costumes? and why would Cathy be getting ready for bed in broad daylight?

Then in another apparent time jump, Summer and Todd headed home to make their dinner, other residents were seen laying the table ready for their evening meals, but just moments later Davis Platt is seeing looking through a telescope with his son Max in complete darkness!

It seems the continuity errors really ruffled the feathers of fans.

"Amy and Asha are dressed up and singing then the next scene they're outside playing catch," tweeted one enraged viewer.

"Quick change for Asha and Amy from singing to Cathy?" said another.

We can't keep up!