Corrie villain Pat Phelan is back and he means business!

By Beci Wood

Coronation Street have released a menacing trailer showing evil Pat Phelan returning to the cobbles for one final showdown.

The soap villain has been lying away from Weatherfield after his horrific crimes were revealed earlier this year.

However fans will see him return at the end of May for one final dark storyline.

The video shows Pat, looking battered and bruised, prying on five unsuspecting characters: Nicola, Seb, Eileen, Gary and Sarah.

But what does he want and who is he after?





Phelan's return will air across a dramatic week for the ITV soap starting on Monday May 28 when Gary Windass (Mikey North) tracks Phelan down on a Welsh campsite.

Tony Pipes, Executive Creative Director of ITV Creative says: "Pat Phelan, arguably Coronation Street’s greatest villain of all time, deserved an equally villainous promotional spot to alert the audience of his return to the Street.

"We wanted to take the iconic street and show it as it’s never been shown before, dripping with a claustrophobically foreboding atmosphere."