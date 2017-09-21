These Classic Corrie Episodes Are About To Re-Air

21 September 2017, 12:12

Coronation Street Rovers Return

By Anya Meyerowitz

Fans of the most famous street in the UK will be able to journey back to yesteryear as Coronation Street episodes from the 1980s are set to be shown on ITV3.

It's not often in life that we get a chance to turn back time but the popular soap are offering those nostalgic for episodes past the chance to revisit them from October. 

Beginning on Monday 2 October, two vintage episodes a day will be shown, beginning with the first appearance of notorious Street baddie Alan Bradley. The ill-fated character meets a grisly end when he is run over by a tram in one of the most famous episodes of the soap.  

Coronation Street Alan Bradley

Read More: Corrie Actor Praises NHS For Saving His Wife's Life Three Times

The infamous villain is still linked to characters embroiled in current storylines including daughter Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) and former partner Rita (Barbara Knox). 

But he's not the only persona that viewers will have a chance to reacquaint themselves with. Diehard fans might remember the likes of Jack Duckworth (William Tarmey), Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs) and Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride) who will all be appearing in the vintage storylines. 

The news comes just as ITV has added an extra sixth weekly episode of Coronation Street, with visits to Weatherfield now appearing as double bills on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

It seems like we'll be glued to the sofa, toggling the channels between ITV3 and ITV, for the foreseeable future! 

