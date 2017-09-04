Is Ryan Thomas About To Swap Coronation Street For Ramsay Street?

4 September 2017, 16:32

Adam Thomas Neighbours asset

The famed soap actor has reportedly been propositioned for a role on Neighbours following a lengthy career on the cobbles.

Ryan Thomas could give up life in the dreary Coronation Street, Weatherfield for the sunnier climates of Ramsey Street, Melbourne after landing a role in the Aussie soap Neighbours.

Ryan is best known for his portrayal of Jason Grimshaw in the long-running soap, a role he played for 16 years before bowing out of the show last year.

According to reports by The Mirror, Adam has already got the ball rolling and is just "waiting on his visa" before making the big move to Australia.

An insider told The Mirror: “Ryan’s news may come as a bit of a surprise but people are confident he’ll make a big splash on Neighbours.

“He’ll bring his Corrie fans with him and earn a new legion of fans along the away."

There's still not much detail as to what his role will be or how long he will be making an appearance in the soap but it's already been claimed his new character's name will be Raphael.

 

This isn’t the first time Ryan has been linked with a TV opportunity Down Under, as he was previously rumoured to be headed for the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle, following his brother Adam Thomas’s success on last year’s series.

We're looking forward to this!

