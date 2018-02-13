Suranne Jones Just Teased A Potential Return To Coronation Street!

By Alice Westoby

It's been a while since Suranne Jones walked the streets of Weatherfield but she hasn't said no to returning!

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones has revealed that she would "definitely consider" a 'Coronation Street' return!

This will come as great news for both fans of Corrie and Doctor Foster as the actress threw back to her days on the cobbled in a recent interview with The Sun.

The 'Doctor Foster' star played feisty Karen McDonald in the soap for four years until bowing out on Boxing Day in 2004, and she is open to reprising her role for a charitable cause.

She said: "If it was for a good cause and we were going to raise a lot of money, I’d definitely consider it."

Suranne has been so busy starring in the likes of 'Scott & Bailey' and 'Doctor Foster' since she departed Weatherfield she doesn't even have time to watch it anymore and was shocked to discover her former on-screen husband Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) has fathered a secret love child.

She added: "I don’t have time to keep up with 'Corrie' but I’m friends with Jennie McAlpine and Antony Cotton so I do catch up."

A post shared by Suranne Jones (@suranne_jones) onJan 24, 2018 at 3:25am PST

"But I didn’t know Steve had a baby - that is news to me and I am gobsmacked."

Suranne time as Karen included some huge storylines such as a miscarriage and having several bust ups with her on-screen sister-in-law Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

This would certainly cause some excitement in Soapland if it became a reality!