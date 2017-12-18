Corrie's Michelle Gets Shock Return From Her Past In HUGE Xmas Plot Twist!

It's set to be a dramatic few weeks on the cobbles as Michelle Connor gets a visit from an estranged relative.

Michelle Connor's past is set to catch up with her as she sees her son Alex Neeson for the first time in 10 years.

The shocking moment follows Alex’s last appearance in 2008 when Kym Marsh’s character learned that the lad she thought was her son, Ryan, had actually been swapped at birth in a hospital mix up.

Michelle came face to face with Alex but their reunion didn’t last long and they parted ways, with the storyline having been brushed under the carpet until now.

According to a report in The Sunday People, Alex will suddenly return after being hired for a job in the medical centre but viewers will be left in the dark over what has brought him back to the cobbles.

What secret is he hiding?

We're positive this will be the news that might just send Michelle over the edge as it's been a tough year for the character.

Her troubled year began after a tragic miscarriage, she split from Steve McDonald after learning he had fathered Leanne Tilsley’s baby.

After entering a relationship with Robert Preston, she was then stalked by her unhinged ex-boyfriend Will Chatterton before Robert was then jailed for assault.

Yikes, let's hope Michelle's fortune is on the up!