Corrie's Michelle Gets Shock Return From Her Past In HUGE Xmas Plot Twist!

18 December 2017, 12:45

Michelle Coronation Street Asset

It's set to be a dramatic few weeks on the cobbles as Michelle Connor gets a visit from an estranged relative.

Michelle Connor's past is set to catch up with her as she sees her son Alex Neeson for the first time in 10 years.

The shocking moment follows Alex’s last appearance in 2008 when Kym Marsh’s character learned that the lad she thought was her son, Ryan, had actually been swapped at birth in a hospital mix up.

Michelle came face to face with Alex but their reunion didn’t last long and they parted ways, with the storyline having been brushed under the carpet until now.

Read more: You'll Be Glued To The Scenes As Corrie Bosses Reveal All The Christmas Storylines! 

According to a report in The Sunday People, Alex will suddenly return after being hired for a job in the medical centre but viewers will be left in the dark over what has brought him back to the cobbles.

What secret is he hiding?

We're positive this will be the news that might just send Michelle over the edge as it's been a tough year for the character.

Her troubled year began after a tragic miscarriage, she split from Steve McDonald after learning he had fathered Leanne Tilsley’s baby.

After entering a relationship with Robert Preston, she was then stalked by her unhinged ex-boyfriend Will Chatterton before Robert was then jailed for assault.

Yikes, let's hope Michelle's fortune is on the up!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Spanish Gameshow - Alberto

This Guy Gets Quiz Question Wrong Even Though The Answer’s On His Top!
The Hangover

You Won’t Believe What The Baby From The Hangover Looks Like Now!

First Dates

First Dates Viewers Slam Vegan Who Made THIS Rude Comment About His Date's Menu Choice
Lord Sugar, Alan Sugar, Apprentice

This Apprentice Winner Has Scrapped Their Business Plan Already!
Kevin and Karen Canvas

Did You Spot Kevin And Karen Clifton's Show Of Affection During The Strictly Final?