Corrie Fans Left Scratching Their Heads At Steve McDonald's Embarrassing Blunder

Nothing goes amiss with Coronation Street fans, and viewers of the show had a field day ripping apart a huge error made by Steve McDonald on Monday night's show.

The long-running character was praised as a hero last night after he was punched Michelle Connor's stalker, Will, however, the attention of some viewers throughout the dramatic scenes were a little distracted.

That's because Steve appeared to be surprised to see Leanne bleeding at the bottom of the stairs - despite the fact that he would have had to step over her to get to Michelle.

Fans swiftly took to Twitter to comment on the blunder with a number of confused tweets.

One user said: "If I was Leanne I’d be having words with Steve after I come home from hospital. Clearly stepped over her to rush to Michelle’s aid #Corrie."

While another commented: "How did Steve miss Leanne if he had to run upstairs to save Michelle? #corrie."

Elsewhere, fans were impressed with the usually timid character's impressive aim when it came to delivering the blow that saw stalker Will knocked out.

Over the last few months, viewers have watched in horror as villain Will stalked and drugged Michelle, even leaving her in the car boot and following her every move.

And Michelle, played by Kym Marsh, finally found out the truth after stumbling across the hundreds of creepy photographs he had secretly taken of her.

The tense scenes which saw Steve rush to Michelle's rescue melted the hearts of fans who were hoping for a romantic reunion between the pair.

Could the pair rekindle their romance? Watch this space.