Dancing On Ice Launch Could Be At Risk Thanks To Storm Eleanor

It feels like we've been waiting a lifetime for Dancing On Ice to begin after its comeback was announced and it's almost time! The show is due to kick off again on Sunday 7th January.

But the highly anticipated launch could be on the rocks after it was revealed the studios have suffered damage at the mercy of Storm Eleanor which tore through the UK this week.

 

Weatherman Alex Beresford is due to be a contestant on the new series but revealed the worrying news during his forecast on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning.

He told viewers: “I’ve got some… I wouldn’t say breaking news but because of the storm Eleanor that we had yesterday, we’ve actually had some damage at the ITV Dancing On Ice studio.

Alex Beresford Dancing On Ice

“In fact, one of the walls came down.”

That doesn't sound too good!

Hopefully the damage can be rectified in time for Sunday so this year's cohort of celebrity amateur ice dancers can take to the rink - we can't wait!

