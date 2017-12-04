The Dancing On Ice Trailer Is So Adorable We Wish It Was January Already

By Alice Westoby

Watching this will get your week off to the best start.

We've all been beside ourselves with excitement waiting for any news on the upcoming series of Dancing With Ice.

Now we know the line up all that's left to wait for is the series to start and the latest trailer for the show has confirmed that it is coming our way in January 2018.

The adorable teaser shows two polar bears on a frozen lake trying to keep balance on the slippery surface before gradually getting the hang of it and becoming ice dancing pros.

This feels more like a Christmas advert than a trailer for a TV show and we LOVE it because it totally gives us all the Christmassy vibes.

We bet this bear's dodgy moves at the start bears some resemblance to Kem Cetinay's skills at the moment - sorry Kem!

The Love Island star is just one of the contestants taking to the ice in 2018 alongside actress Brooke Vincent, Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker, GBBO 2016 winner Candice Brown and a whole other host of famous faces.

The new series of the show will be hosted by our faves Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and will be on ITV at the start of the new year.

Exciting stuff!