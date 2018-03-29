Holly Willoughby admits she 'wets herself' from laughing on This Morning

The daytime presenter made the hilarious confession during her stint on Celebrity Juice.

Holly Willoughby has admitted there have been numerous occasions where she's nearly wet herself on live television.

The mum-of-three claims her co-host Philip Schofield makes her laugh so much that she's often had to crouch on the floor to prevent herself from having an accident.

In a preview for tonight's show, Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon asks her: "What's the biggest slip up you've ever made on This Morning? I bet you've nearly p****d".

To which she replied: "Many a time! [Philip] makes me laugh sometimes and you just see me drop out of shot because I have to squat down in case I do actually wet myself.

"The other thing he does all the time is try and make me jump which is actually quite an easy thing to do."

Getting onto a wobble board? Make sure you DEFINITELY don't need a wee #CelebJuice Easter Special Tonight 10pm @ITV2

With @Schofe @Rylan and @CourtneyAct joining the gang! pic.twitter.com/mTGGMLzpc2 — ITV2 (@itv2) March 29, 2018

Holly and Phil have gained notoriety for their antics on This Morning, with the pair often cracking each other up due to a string of innuendos.

Just last year, Holly dropped to the floor with laughter and admitted she nearly wet herself after she fluffed her lines following a heavy night at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Holly was seen collapsing to the floor with laughter and while she tried to contain herself, she failed miserably.

Her hysterics came only minutes into the show over what appeared to be a simple link to an appearance from her friend Fearne Cotton.

Holly and her co-host Phil Schofield had a good start as they informed viewers about what was coming up in the show, but everything quickly went south when Holly read out the final item, telling viewers: "At 12:15 we'll be tasting Fearne Cotton's cupcakes."

Pulling a bemused face as the camera panned back to the studio, Holly was soon struggling to contain her giggles as Phil tried to play the hero carry on.