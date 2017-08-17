WATCH: Hollyoaks' Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals How Her Miracle Baby Survived Traumatic Birth

WATCH: Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Prank GOT Fans In Latest Carpool Karaoke
They did not see that coming!
Eight weeks ago, Jennifer Metcalfe and her partner Greg Lake became parents for the first time. However, things weren't always plain sailing.
Hollyoaks' star Jennifer Metcalfe has taken to motherhood like a duck to water, but she has since revealed that it wasn't a swift transition.
Talking to Christine Bleakley on Lorraine, Jennifer opened up about how her son Daye nearly died during childbirth, after complications caused by his umbilical chord which was wrapped around his neck.
Hollyoaks' Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals How Her Miracle Baby Survived Traumatic Birth
01:03
She told the stand-in host: "As far as the labour was concerned, I quite enjoyed it, it was a bit of a challenge.
"And the midwives were absolutely incredible when they rushed in at the end because his heart rate had dropped.
"The contractions came too soon and they were holding my hands telling me: 'You're the best pusher in the North East!'
"They made me feel like super woman.
Picture | ITV/Lorraine
"Then when he came out, his chord were in a knot - and it were quite a tight knot - and basically they said it happens in one in 100 babies and it doesn't end very nice; it can end in still birth.
"And it was quite a tight knot and it stops the oxygen and the food flow getting to him but our little man defied the odds and here he is."
The new mum explained that the complication occurs early on in pregnancy, when the chord develops.
She said: "We're very lucky...if he'd had tighten it...but he didn't and he's here."
4weeks afta my boy as vacated his apartment this is wat I'm left wi n it really isn't that bad!I know alot o women feel anxious about wat their postpartum body will look like,but4me,this was the least o my worries(I ada poo pregnancy!)I want worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow,Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it! The boobs av finally settled down.Afta breastfeeding they swelled beyond belief,going frm a modest 'B' 2a neva seen before 'F'(leftie must av been @least a 'G')they were lumpy,absolutely wrecked n my once lil brown nips ad trebled in size.I couldn't wait 2c,afta all this,wat they were guna look like.These r more than ok,I fed a human wi them,they r awesome!Where my flat tummy turned bump once was,I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys!Lil man uses it 2bounce off 2relieve his wind☺️n Gregs gon frm babysittin him in my tummy to holdin the"squidge"whilst e sleeps (usually not for long)me all cozy under the arm.Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder,but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older.With r long morning walks wen daddy goes 2work 4cappuccino n toast n all the rocking,he's rockingI'm sure they will firm up soon.I'm still hairyI swore once I cud c IT again I would sort it but these days I have biga fish 2fry,so pls dnt judge if u spot a spiders leg or 10!The bumthe bums BIIIIG..but the size as actually stretched out the cellulite abit so every cloud Everythin as healed downstairs n ova the nxt couple wks mayb ill ava nose.This does make me slightly anxious..on it with the pelvic floorsI av lots of friends who r pregnant/new mums. I know their new bodies can make em feel insecure n down.I think it's important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them! I'd seeing ow my body adapted to accommodate new life n its truly,beautifully,mind blowin.If u dnt like it,there's always diets/gym wen u av recovered!So 4now try to enjoy ur perfect changing shellI wanted 2post sooner but my new home (Gregs former bachelor pad)didnt ava full length mirror.I sorted this,amongst uva thingswith a fab Argos1,gr8 buy @£29 don't ya think
The 34-year-old actress has recently been praised after she posted a post-pregnancy underwear selfie, where she talked about how her body has changed since giving birth.
She said: "I felt like if I did this post for women that are in the same position I was in a few years ago where I wasn't so confident, if I could help them by sharing my post-partum body then why not?
"I love it, I've enjoyed watching the changes and I think it's amazing what the woman's body does to accommodate new life - it's just incredible."
They did not see that coming!
The couple have said they'll donate revenue from this video to the “LGBT+ Switchboard” and charity “It Gets Better”.
Now playing: The best feel good music
Comments