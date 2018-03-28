Loose Women fans left shocked as Janet Street-Porter reveals her REAL age

Viewers of the daytime panel show couldn't believe it when the journalist corrected Stacey Solomon on her real age.

Fans of Loose Women have praised Janet Street Porter after she revealed she was 71-years-old during the show on Wednesday.

The feisty panelist let her real age be known when co-host Stacey Solomon made a blunder, leaving viewers to marvel over how fab she looks.

The Loose Women panel had been discussing whether they acted their age, when Stacey used the incorrect age to describe Janet.

She said: "I don't think about any of your ages though. I genuinely feel like your personalities are far more superior than what age you are.

Turning to Janet, she continued: "I don't think of you as being 70."

The audience broke into a round of applause, to which Janet said: "Well, I'm actually 71."

Fans on Twitter were in disbelief and praised the star for keeping herself in such good nick.

Im not over the fact Janet Street Porter is 71 — Morgan (@asdfghjMorgan) February 1, 2018

Watching Loose Women - Janet Street-Porter is 71!!! This tells me two things 1) she looks absolutely fantastic 2) I really need to get back to work soon and engage with the outside world — Lisa Coia (@lisacoia) March 27, 2018

Janet has had a glittering career that spans nearly 50 years, after beginning her rise to fame in 1969 as the Deputy Fashion Editor of the Daily Mail.

Since then she has been editor of the Independent on Sunday, appeared on radio, Question Time and Have I Got News For You.