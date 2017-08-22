Coronation Street's Baby George Has A Real-Life TV Star Mum

The newest addition to the Coronation Street cast was actually born into stardom!

Monday night's Coronation Street saw the arrival of florist Mary Taylor's young grandson, baby George, from South Africa - along with the rest of his family.

As it turns out, ten-month-old Romeo Cheetham-Karcz was used to a bit of stardom as it turns out his mum is already a soapstar in her own right.

Romeo's mum is Waterloo Road star Zeriozha Burt-Skeete, and according to the Manchester Evening News, she was super proud watching her baby make his acting debut on the cobbles.

She told the paper: "He’s such a chilled out baby, which I think is how he got this part.

"Corrie is such a massive institution so we feel very honoured and blessed to have this opportunity for Romeo - but we’re also having fun with it and see where it goes.

So proud of my little baba making his debut on Corrie tonight. My little superstar! #coronationstreet #itv #babyactor pic.twitter.com/iTR4hyWpkf — Zeriozha Annika (@Zeriozha) August 14, 2017

"Whatever happens, when he gets to 18 years old we’ll be able to tell him he took his first little steps on Coronation Street."

Zeri is also mum to Romeo's older brother, Rocco, four, who she has with her fiancé Paul Cheetham-Karcz.

When Zeri was pregnant with Romeo, she was asked to consider signing up to the children's agency Eurokids, incase there was any work in the acting world for her tot after he was born.

She said: "I know what the industry is like and that there are a lot of mother and baby shoots, so I thought why not if they both enjoy it?

"Rocco has already modelled for a number of big brands, and Romeo got his first TV role in February with a BBC drama called Moving On.

"It has all happened so fast."

Shortly after Zeri graduated university, she landed the role of schoolgirl Celine Dixon in Waterloo Road. However, she decided to put acting on the back burner when she became a mum.