This Eastenders Actress Is Related To None Other Than Lord Sugar!

By Alice Westoby

She revealed that her uncle is much nicer away from the Apprentice board room.

If we had to choose an Eastender's family that Lord Sugar would be related to it would HAVE to be the Mitchells!

And funnily enough he is related to them...well, sort of anyway.

It turns out that Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell, is actually Lord Sugar's niece in real life as her aunt, Ann Simons is married to The Apprentice star - so he's not the only famous person in his family after all!

Speaking about the connection before, Rita told The Mirror: "Sir Alan Sugar is my Uncle and he's much nicer in real life".

"He loves all his grandkids and loves family time. Yes he's still straight talking, but he's a lot kinder. Occasionally we'll go to their house for dinner."

"We went to their place in Marbella for lunch last summer. But generally, it's funerals, weddings, bar mitzvahs and awards ceremonies."

Rita has starred as Roxy alongside Samantha Womack who played her on-screen sister since 2007. They were the cousins of the famous Mitchell brothers, Phil and Grant, and were part of some major story lines on the soap.

They said their farewell to Albert Square on New Year's Day this year when they both died in the swimming pool of the venue of Ronnie's wedding on her big day.

We wonder whether this means Lord Sugar is an Eastenders fan!