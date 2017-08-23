Eastenders Is Set For A HUGE Gas Explosion And Not Everyone Will Survive

Fans will be waiting with baited breath to see if their favourite survived.

Max Branning's sinister plans to get his own back are set to be exposed over the coming weeks as a huge gas explosion will threaten lives in Albert Square and will claim the life of a fan favourite!

The conniving businessman - portrayed by Jake Wood - has been on a mission to get revenge on everyone who has done him wrong since he made a dramatic return to Albert Square after being wrongly accused of murdering Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater).

However, his wicked ways will be revealed after a horrific gas explosion tears through Walford, leaving at least one resident dead and others fighting for their lives.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's a bold stunt and has taken months of planning. It'll trigger a load of other storylines off the back of it, but the explosion itself will be a major talking point.

"Viewers will be left wondering whether it was set off on purpose or by accident, and bosses are staying tight-lipped about who will die but at least one is looking like they will. Fans will be hoping it's not one of their favourites who is being killed off."

Although it's not known which characters will get caught up in the explosion, Aaron Sidwell - who plays deranged Steven Beale, who has lied about having a brain tumour to convince Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) to marry him - is leaving.

A source said recently: "Obviously this storyline has caused a lot of controversy. Things are coming to a head on screen, but it's going to be the end of Aaron's time on the show. He's got offers of parts in the West End and a tour of the musical 'Wicked', and he loves working in theatre, so that's on the agenda.

"The outcome of the storyline is being kept under wraps. He's sworn to secrecy and so is everyone else in the cast and crew."

We'll be watching with baited breath.