The Latest Eastenders Gaffe Proves They Do EVERYTHING Late!

Fans were left confused when the residents of Albert Square were still celebrating spooky festivities TWO DAYS into November.

For most people, the countdown to Christmas has begun after what seemed like a month of dressing up as ghouls throughout October is finally over.

However, it seems as though the residents of Albert Square aren't quite ready to retire their Halloween costumes just yet, as fans of the show pointed out that characters in the soap were STILL celebrating the spooky holiday, despite the fact we are well into November on the calendar.

'It's Janet!'



Will she be ok? And is this Tina's fault?



#EastEnders is back tomorrow at 8PM on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/VY1SR2pf8u — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) November 2, 2017

Mick and Linda Carter's Halloween party started on Monday, just one day before the real-life date, but fans were left confused when the residents of Albert Square were still celebrating the festivities TWO DAYS later on Wednesday night's episode, which was aired November 1st.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to point out the mistake with a flurry of tweets.

EastEnders fans confused as soap's Halloween celebration lasts FOUR days https://t.co/qmzfoHo7W5 — Andy Burton (@Andy_Burton) November 3, 2017

How is it still Halloween in #EastEnders today - it's the 2nd November! — (@ShakyWoon) November 2, 2017

This is, hands down, the longest Halloween in history #eastenders — Brii (@brinieeXx) November 2, 2017

While EastEnders fans claimed the Halloween time-frame was a mistake, it had previously been announced Halloween will be played out throughout this week and through to next Monday's episode.

Okay, the producers are off the hook...for now!