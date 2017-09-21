Eastenders Fans Are Convinced Ronnie And Roxy Are STILL Alive!

The two characters were killed off in an emotional New Year's Day storyline last year that left viewers at home shocked to the core. Could they be alive?

A new fan theory has taken the internet by storm after Eastenders fans began to suspect that Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell might still be alive.

In the chilling scenes, the siblings drowned to death in a swimming pool just hours after Ronnie, played by Samantha Womack, married Jack Branning.

However, it seems as thought fans are still reeling from the event, so much so, they've now convinced themselves that the pair are not actually dead.

Instead, some fans choosing to believe a crazy theory that the girls are in fact living it up in Ibiza.

After a fan tweeted the sisters could come back from the dead just like Kathy Beale, a Twitter account made in Ronnie’s name replied: “That’s true. Kathy faked her death. So did we! Me and Roxy live in Ibiza and live with @AuntBabe_Vic".

Despite the ridiculous idea, some fans were loving the alternative storyline which would have seen the pair leaving Walford and heading to the White Isle.

What's Next For Eastenders' Mick Carter? 00:45

Trying to think of ways viewers could see a return, one user wrote: “Any ideas on how an R&R return could work? Phil in a coma seems to be the most popular choice, but I doubt the BBC would be brave enough.”

To which the parody Ronnie Mitchell account replied: “Or maybe we just jet off back to sunny Walford. We are both still alive, me and Roxy”.

The theory seems a little optimistic, given the traumatic way in which Ronnie and Roxy died, but we wouldn't put it past soapland!