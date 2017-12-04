Ed Balls Dives Through Tess Daly's Legs In A Spectacular Return To Strictly

The former MP made a sensational return to the ballroom!

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were treated to a return of one of the most iconic contestants the show has seen at the weekend.

Ed Balls! Yep, the Gangnam Style dancing former MP made a sensational return to the dance floor much to hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's delight.

He appeared as a special guest during Sunday night's results show a year after he performed the now famous Salsa to Gangnam Style by Psy.

Claudia and Tess joined in with the former contestant as they glided across the floor copying his dance moves and Ed even slid right through Tess Daly's legs!

They all looked like they were absolutely loving it as were the judges, live studio audience and the viewers at home:

GOD I MISS ED BALLS — Marian 'GRINCH' Keyes (@MarianKeyes) December 2, 2017

Ed Balls is back back BACK on #Strictly pic.twitter.com/RGMxFdyhdv — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) December 3, 2017

In other Strictly news this weekend, Eastenders actor Davood Ghadami was the 10th to get booted from the show.

He and partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated during musicals week with the judges voting to save Alexandra Burke and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Next week's semi-finals look like they're going to be close!