Ed Balls Dives Through Tess Daly's Legs In A Spectacular Return To Strictly

4 December 2017, 10:04

Ed Balls Tess Daly

The former MP made a sensational return to the ballroom!

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were treated to a return of one of the most iconic contestants the show has seen at the weekend.

Ed Balls! Yep, the Gangnam Style dancing former MP made a sensational return to the dance floor much to hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's delight.

He appeared as a special guest during Sunday night's results show a year after he performed the now famous Salsa to Gangnam Style by Psy.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing Nearly Had A Very Different Name!

Claudia and Tess joined in with the former contestant as they glided across the floor copying his dance moves and Ed even slid right through Tess Daly's legs!

They all looked like they were absolutely loving it as were the judges, live studio audience and the viewers at home:

In other Strictly news this weekend, Eastenders actor Davood Ghadami was the 10th to get booted from the show. 

He and partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated during musicals week with the judges voting to save Alexandra Burke and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Next week's semi-finals look like they're going to be close!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice Trailer

The Dancing On Ice Trailer Is So Adorable We Wish It Was January Already
Mollie King AJ Pritchard

Mollie King Left Cringing After Claudia Addresses Strictly Romance Rumours
Stacey Solomon Leg Hair

Stacey Solomon Didn't Shave Her Legs For A MONTH And The Result Is Hilarious!

Best Soap Moments

Here’s A Look Back At THE Most Shocking Soap Moments From 2017
Olly Murs The Voice Trailer

FIRST GLIMPSE Of Olly Murs On The Voice After 'Betraying' Simon Cowell