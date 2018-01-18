First Dates Fans Cringe As This Awkward LOVE TRIANGLE Ends In Tears!

Kaylee had made an agreement with the hunk to wait for him at the bar of the Italian hotel, things soon took an unexpected twist.

First Dates has been hit with an awkward love triangle as two women fight for the affections of an eligable bachelor.

Last week, viewers watched with popcorn in hand as Kaylee fell "in love" with cheeky Essex chap Charlie but he had already been scheduled to go on a date with model Jada.

Charlie's date with Jada went swimmingly well, with the budding couple's chemistry being immediatley picked up on by viewers.

The couple agreed to meet each other again and continued their night of fun by the pool.

Back at the hotel, Kayla had been hoping that Charlie would be willing to spark up a relationship with her instead but things didn't quite go as planned.

Erm, we got on quite well. I feel quite bad now," Charlie told a very disappointed Kayla.

While Charlie left to get Jada a cocktail, host Fred Sirieix came to the rescue to comfort Kaylee.

"I don't want to talk about it, I'll get upset," she said trying stop her tears.

"Looking back now I probably should have said 'No don't go on your date stay with me."

"I wouldn't say he is bad for what he's done, he's gone with his gut – I'm fine."

Poor Kaylee! Hopefully she will find her Prince Charming next week.