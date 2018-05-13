Emotional Alesha Dixon sends former Artful Dodger star through to BGT semi-finals

By Beci Wood

Another Britain's Got Talent semi-finallist has been secured after a tearful Alesha Dixon pressed her Golden Buzzer for singer Lifford Shillingford.

Lifford impressed all of the panel with his emotional performance of A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke.

However some fans are questioning if Alesha was swayed because of their previous connection; He performed on Artful Dodger's 2000 hit Please Don’t Turn Me On and previously toured with Alesha's old band Mis-Teeq.

Credit: ITV/BGT

After an initial buzz from fame where he felt like a 'superstar', Lifford quit the industry because of mental health issues. 

However the south Londoner admits he is now finally ready for a return.

He said: "We did Jools Holland, Top Of The Pops but that's when I started to get ill with anxiety and depression. It was one of the most painful things you can imagine'. 

Credit: ITV / BGT

Alesha, who looked clearly emotional, said: "You came back with no ego. For you to be on that stage, raw, heart and soul on the stage, you deserve this moment."

Awww.. Lifford gets a hug from his wife! Credit:ITV / BGT

Head judge Simon agreed, telling Lifford: "It takes guts, you put your soul on the line, you really deserve this, I'm really happy for you."

