Frozen The Musical's Opening Night Date Has Been Revealed!

The Disney smash hit is heading into theatres early next year and we are TOO excited!

Since Frozen exploded onto cinema screens back in 2013 the world has been taken over by Frozen fever.

Little girls world over still have Frozen fancy dress parties and Anna and Elsa costumes still fly off the shelves - the mania around this film is certainly showing no signs of stopping and with a sequel on the way and now a LIVE musical, we don't think it ever will.

And now the date is finally here! Frozen Broadway will open for previews on February 22nd 2018 and we are too excited about this!

Sure, Broadway is a hefty flight away for all of us this side of the pond but if it's a success in the Big Apple then the changes are it will head to London's bright lights not long after.

Just look at Broadway sensation Hamilton which lands on the West End this November after a box office busting run in NYC and on the other hand, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory has just arrived in NYC after smashing it at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The production will be produced by Disney Theatrical and will have a Tony award winning team of designers and musicians behind it so it's guaranteed to be a best seller.

So don't let the word 'Broadway' put you off getting excited! We have all our faith in the musical theatre gods to bring it our way soon...