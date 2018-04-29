Is this the reason Georgia May Foote left Coronation Street?

By Beci Wood

Georgia May Foote's former co-star Marc Anwar has claimed the actress was axed from the ITV soap because she refused to have her character convert to Islam.

Georgia, who played Katie Armstrong, from 2010 to 2015 allegedly didn't want to continue with the show's religious suggestion.

Marc himself was hastily written out of the show in 2016 after posting racially offensive tweets and also revealing backstage secrets.

And in an interview with The Sun on Sunday, the 62-year-old actor, who played Sharif Nazir, claimed: "The storyline was that he would then ask her to become a Muslim.

"But when that was put to her she declined. I don't know what her reasons were.

"But she was adamant she didn't want to do that storyline. And so the response was, 'OK, see you later.'"

At the time of being axed, Georgia told OK! magazine: "I was a bit gutted that leaving Corrie wasn't my decision – it's like a boyfriend dumping you first."

However Coronation Street have denied Marc's claims, stating: "Georgia never refused to do any storyline during her time on the show."