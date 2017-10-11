Gogglebox's Steph And Dom Revealed They Turned Down I'm A Celeb For This Reason

By Alice Westoby

The hilarious Gogglebox duo decided against appearing on the jungle reality show for a pretty funny reason.

When you think of Gogglebox's Steph and Dom the first things that spring to mind are their adorable pooch, Dom's colourful trousers and that alcohol cart in their living room that the pair can't go a whole episode of the show without wandering over to.

Other than Scarlett Moffatt, Steph and Dom Parker are the only other families featured on a Gogglebox sofa to have ventured into other TV programmes and since finding fame commenting on whats on the box they've been popping up on our box frequently.

Dom has appeared on The Jump, they both sat down for an interview with UKIP leader Nigel Farage ahead of the EU referendum and their brand new programme Steph And Dom's One Star To Five Star aired last night.

But we might have been seeing more of them on our TV's had they not turned down roles on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here for this hilarious reason....

They'd miss alcohol too much!

Read More: Gogglebox Cast Have Been BANNED From Speaking To One Another

Well that and the fact that they said they wouldn't be able to stomach eating all the bugs - we can't say we blame them there.

The pair told The Daily Star:

“People asked us to do I’m A Celebrity, and our answer was ‘not a chance.’

“I could not even chat to a cockroach, let alone eat one. It isn’t going to happen. Anyway, we enjoy our creature comforts too much.”

Such a shame! We think they'd make amazing jungle camp mates.