Great British Bake Off Fans Left Flustered After Baker Lets Slip THIS Rude Word!

4 October 2017, 13:41

Great British Bake Off

Contestants had been asked to make a hand-raised water crust pie with a savoury filling but it wasn't long before the, ahem, cracks, began to show.

Viewers of the Bake Off yesterday were left cackling after one of the contestants let slip a dubious innuendo during last night's episode.

Baker Stacey had been making her showstopper pastry when she told presenter Noel Fielding of a humorous problem.

Contestants had been asked to make a hand-raised water crust pie with a savoury filling but it wasn't long before the, ahem, cracks, began to show.

Speaking to Noel, Stacey admitted: "I'm trying to patch up a crack."

Noel couldn't hold back his laugh as he replied: "You're patching up your crack?"

Amused by his suggestive question, Stacey played along: "I've got a big crack... it's going to leak everywhere. A leaky crack is not a good thing."

Naturally, viewers flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts and giggles over the remark.

"Patching up her big leaky crack," one viewer wrote. "This is no longer innuendo, it's just pure filth."

Elsewhere, other viewers were enraged that Paul Hollywood has seemingly taking ownership of the phrase "soggy bottom", a term coined by Mary Berry to describe undercooked pastry before she left the show earlier last year.

A fan wrote: "How dare Paul Hollywood use the term "soggy bottom" If Mary Berry was dead... She'd turn in her grave. #GBBO #PastryWeek."

One viewer said: "A soggy bottom just isn't the same when Mary Berry isn't saying it."

While another said: "How dare Paul say the words 'soggy bottom' without Mary be his side.

Trending on Heart

Doctor Foster Finale

Doctor Foster Might Be Heading To The Stage After Its Controversial Finale
X factor Judges 2017

X Factor 2017 - Everything You Need To Know!

Charlotte Church and Jonny Powell

Charlotte Church Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony To Jonathan Powell
Michelle Obama First Lady Fashion

Michelle Obama Celebrates 25 Years Married To Barack Obama With This Tribute

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford TV blunder

Ruth Langsford Has Made This Big Blunder Live On Strictly: It Takes Two!
Eamonn Holmes Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Finds The Perfect Stand-In For Wife Ruth!

Ben and Phil Mitchell, EastEnders

ANOTHER Major Character Is Leaving 'EastEnders'

Emmerdale baby emoji

'Emmerdale' Fans Freak Out Over Shock Baby Cliffhanger!

Liar Epsiode 4

Fans Spotted This Byker Grove Star In Last Night's Episode Of Liar!