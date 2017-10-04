Great British Bake Off Fans Left Flustered After Baker Lets Slip THIS Rude Word!

Contestants had been asked to make a hand-raised water crust pie with a savoury filling but it wasn't long before the, ahem, cracks, began to show.

Viewers of the Bake Off yesterday were left cackling after one of the contestants let slip a dubious innuendo during last night's episode.

Baker Stacey had been making her showstopper pastry when she told presenter Noel Fielding of a humorous problem.

Speaking to Noel, Stacey admitted: "I'm trying to patch up a crack."

Noel couldn't hold back his laugh as he replied: "You're patching up your crack?"

Amused by his suggestive question, Stacey played along: "I've got a big crack... it's going to leak everywhere. A leaky crack is not a good thing."

Naturally, viewers flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts and giggles over the remark.

"Patching up her big leaky crack," one viewer wrote. "This is no longer innuendo, it's just pure filth."

Elsewhere, other viewers were enraged that Paul Hollywood has seemingly taking ownership of the phrase "soggy bottom", a term coined by Mary Berry to describe undercooked pastry before she left the show earlier last year.

A fan wrote: "How dare Paul Hollywood use the term "soggy bottom" If Mary Berry was dead... She'd turn in her grave. #GBBO #PastryWeek."

One viewer said: "A soggy bottom just isn't the same when Mary Berry isn't saying it."

While another said: "How dare Paul say the words 'soggy bottom' without Mary be his side.