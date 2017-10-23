Kit Harrington Drama 'Gunpowder' Shocks Fans For All The Wrong Reasons

By Alice Westoby

Many viewers of the first episode of Gunpowder had to look away from some of its grim scenes.

Many viewers who tuned in to watch Kit Harington's new period drama 'Gunpowder' on BBC1 last night were treated to scenes of gore with many complaining the show made them feel 'queasy'.

But it's no surprise given the gruesome period of British history that the show is set in. The programme revolves around the story of the gunpowder plot in 1605, an era when criminals were punished in the most extreme and violent ways.

Episode one featured one particularly grisly example of this in which one woman was tortured before being crushed by a metal door, quickly followed by a priest being "hanged, drawn and quartered," another brutal example of Stuart era punishment.

For some watching at home, this was a lot to take in the first hour of the news series and many took to Twitter to express their shock:

Me watching the King’s men searing for the Priest #Gunpowder pic.twitter.com/bYmymBx4W6 — Darren Griffiths (@dhwg3010) October 21, 2017

Others commented how perhaps working on Game of Thrones has made the violence the show is known for rub off on Kit who produces Gunpowder as well as stars in it.

Whatever your thoughts are on the gore you can't knock the programme for its historic accuracy as these two gruesome forms of punishment are true to life.

Another part of the new programme which is incredibly close to real life is the fact that Kit Harington is playing an historical figure he is actually related to; Robert Catesby one of the gunpowder plotters.

What a small world, eh?