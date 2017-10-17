This New Harry Potter Fan Theory Has Given The Deathly Hallows A WHOLE New Meaning

By Alice Westoby

Harry Potter fans assemble! There's a new fan theory circulating the Potterverse...

When J.K Rowling sat down to write the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, back in 1990 we bet she didn't imagine the success the series would receive let alone that fans would STILL be obsessing over it long after the series ended.

But this is Harry Potter we are talking about and fans of the book and film franchise are some of the most obsessive and we've thanked them for creating many theories about the series over the years.

They can be both thought provoking and ridiculous (see the Teletubbies theory below!) but the thought of any new insight into the world of Harry, Ron and Hermione is definitely exciting.

The latest theory which has been flying around Harry Potter fan pages on Tumblr has given the Tale of the Three Brothers from The Tales of Beedle The Bard a whole new meaning.

For those who have forgotten the story which is featured in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book and films, here's a brief recap...

It tells the tale of three brothers who when trying to cross a bridge meet Death who grants them three final wishes before he intends to take their lives.

The first brother is greedy and asks for the most powerful wand in the world, fights his enemy and wins but is soon claimed by Death when his enemy gets revenge and kills him as he sleeps.

Fans think that this is a metaphor for Voldemort who claimed the Elder Wand, the most powerful wand in the world, for his own but soon met his demise as a result of his power hungry greed.

The second brother asks for the resurrection stone which he uses to bring back the love of his life who had died. But when she returned to the world of the living she wasn't the same and he eventually becomes so miserable that he takes his own life and is claimed by Death.

Many are drawing comparisons between Severus Snape and the second brother because of his love for Harry's mother, Lilly Potter, and believe he would have done anything to bring her back.

The third brother asks for an invisibility cloak so he can lead a long and happy life hidden from Death until the time comes when he gives the cloak to his son and greets Death as an old friend.

As the owner of the invisibility cloak in the books, Harry Potter must be the third brother.

So then who is Death? This is the most shocking part of the new theory as fans reckon its...

Dumbledore!

He owns the Elder Wand which was taken by the first brother/Voldemort, he is the owner of the resurrection stone which was found inside a ring belonging to him and he gifted the invisibility cloak to Harry who he also greets when Voldemort 'kills' him.

MIND. BLOWN.

But the big question is, did J.K Rowling mean to draw these comparisons? Who knows...but either way it's pretty cool!