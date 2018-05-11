Holly Willoughby shows off her singing skills as she duets with Emma Bunton

Fans were impressed with the This Morning host's vocal abilities - despite joking she couldn't sig 'like Kerry Katona'.

Holly, 37, performed a rendition of Atomic Kitten's Whole Again with Heart's Spice Girl and Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton on Thursday night's show.

However, the trio's band name was a world away from the squeaky clean pop groups of the 90s, with Keith Lemon christening the improvised girl group 'Cat Flaps'.

Comparing themselves to the members of Atomic Kitten, Fearne asked: "Which one's Kerry Katona?"

To which Holly then replied: "Me, I definitely can't sing."

The unwitting jab at the former Atomic Kitten member was quickly corrected, as Holly added: "Not that Kerry can't [sing]."

Following the trio's hilarious performance, fans swiftly took to Twitter to call for Holly, Emma and Fearne to create their very own pop group.

#CatFlaps is my new fav girl band #CelebJuice — Kay (@KayCioffi) 10 May 2018

The performance comes a day after Holly posted a teaser video on Instagram saying it was a 'dream come true.' She captioned it: "@celebjuiceofficial ... making dreams come true! @emmaleebunton @fearnecotton #girlband #spicegirls."