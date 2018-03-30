Noooo don't leave us! Holly Willoughby bids an emotional goodbye to This Morning

30 March 2018, 12:37

Holly Willoughby, This Morning, ITV

By Beci Wood

Holly Willoughby was in a reflective mood as she said goodbye to the This Morning studio yesterday

But fans need not panic - the ITV presenter was just taking a moment before the popular daytime show moves to its new home in west London.

Both Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield are taking some deserved time off over the school holidays. But when they return the show will be aired from a new studio temporarily while some building work is completed.

Read more: Holly Willoughby admits she nearly wet herself from laughing on This Morning

Goodbye for now... Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

Holly posted a picture of the duo staring out across the iconic River Thames setting, writing on Instagram: "Well... we’re going to miss this view! Bye for now @itvstudios thanks for having us... see you once the builders move out!"

Yesterday Holly, who has fronted This Morning since 2009, shared news of the move with viewers, saying: “This is our very last opening from this view - good morning to you.”

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, ITV

Award-winning duo Holly and Phillip. Picture: Getty

Philip added: “It’s a very special show, this is our last show, for now, from our home on the South Bank.”

A montage was then shown of some of their early days presenting the show from their time in central London.


Next week Rylan Clark and Emma Willis will be presenting the show.

