Hooray! Dawson's Creek stars are back together again for 20th anniversary

1 April 2018, 10:44

dawsons creek, katie Holmes, michelle williams

By Beci Wood

James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams are back together and we couldn't be happier!

The foursome - pictured above from far left to bottom middle - became overnight sensations when Dawson's Creek hit our screens on C4 in 1998.

The iconic coming-of-age drama focused on the lives of characters Dawson Leery, a budding filmmaker, tomboy Joey Potter, goofy Pacey Witter and bad girl Jen Lindley.

Addressing all kinds of teen issues - including romance and sex - the show gave a great insight into growing up as teen in the 90s and ran for six years. 

Sadly for us, there isn't going to be a comeback series, but instead the cast have got back together for a 20th anniversary photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly. 

Speaking inside the mag, Katie says: “I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together. And never for long enough.

Well hopefully this has planted the seed for some further reunions!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Declan donnelly,dec, Saturday night takeaway

Fans congratulate Dec after his amazing job presenting Saturday Night Takeaway on his OWN
Jenni falconer, hand, finger, raynauds

Ouch! Which celebrity has shared their battle with Raynaud's disease?
Holly Willoughby, This Morning, ITV

Noooo don't leave us! Holly Willoughby bids an emotional goodbye to This Morning
Mr Tumble, Justin Fletcher, BBC, CBeebies

Our mind's are blown! Did you know Mr Tumble also plays this other famous character?
Karen and Kevin Clifton

Strictly's Karen Clifton drops a HUGE hint her marriage to Kevin isn't over