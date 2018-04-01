Hooray! Dawson's Creek stars are back together again for 20th anniversary

By Beci Wood

James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams are back together and we couldn't be happier!

The foursome - pictured above from far left to bottom middle - became overnight sensations when Dawson's Creek hit our screens on C4 in 1998.

The iconic coming-of-age drama focused on the lives of characters Dawson Leery, a budding filmmaker, tomboy Joey Potter, goofy Pacey Witter and bad girl Jen Lindley.

Dawson’s Creek Reunion!

We brought the #DawsonsCreek cast back together in celebration of its 20th anniversary to reminisce about their time on the iconic TV show. Get all the details: https://t.co/ja2vNmH03F #CreekWeek pic.twitter.com/L9bf1n0u1n — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2018

Addressing all kinds of teen issues - including romance and sex - the show gave a great insight into growing up as teen in the 90s and ran for six years.

Sadly for us, there isn't going to be a comeback series, but instead the cast have got back together for a 20th anniversary photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking inside the mag, Katie says: “I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together. And never for long enough.

Well hopefully this has planted the seed for some further reunions!