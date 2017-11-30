The I'm A Celeb Camp May Have To Be Totally EVACUATED This Week!

This could spell disaster for the TV show.

When we think about the weather in Australia it's easy to dwell on the sunshine, beaches and blue skies but in the jungle where I'm A Celeb is taking place things can get a little more treacherous!

Huge thunderstorms are forecast for as near as 40 miles away from Snake Rock which could lead to flash flooding which would put the celebs at risk if they remained in camp.

Insiders have told The Mirror that it's a "real possibility" that the camp might have to be evacuated which will likely spell trouble for the filming of the show which airs on ITV every night.

The severe weather that has led to warnings issued in South East Queensland where the show is set is due to arrive over Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and could put any Bush Tucker Trial plans on hold.

The inside also said: “Today's rain we had is just the beginning. We are on high alert and are keeping are fingers crossed, but there is a very real possibility we will have to evacuate camp at some point.”

But this isn't the first time extreme weather has put the camp in peril as back in 2015 celebs had to retreat to the Bush Telegraph to escape thunder, lightening and torrential rain.

But the show must go on!

