Could WAG be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up?

8 April 2018, 10:40

Glitterball, strictly come dancing

By Beci Wood

It may only be April but we're already getting some idea of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Last week The Sun reported TV presenter Anneka Rice was the first signing for the hit BBC show.

However now it looks like the show could be on the verge of bagging one of it's biggest ever stars - WAG Coleen Rooney.

Read more: Strictly signs up its first celebrity for 2018 series

Could Coleen be about to take the Strictly plunge? Credit:Getty

Wayne Rooney's wife was linked with last year's show however had to decline after falling pregnant with son Cass.

A source told The Mirror: "This would be one of Strictly’s biggest ­signings ever. And it would be a ratings ­sensation." The insider said Coleen was 'interested' but had yet to make anything official.

Coleen and family. Picture: Instagram @Coleen_Rooney

Shirley Ballas has been confirmed to return to Strictly as head judge after taking over from Len Goodman in 2017 however the show has cut ties with one of its long-term dancers Brendan Cole. 

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, Union J star Josh Cuthbert and TV presenter Maya Jama have also been linked as contestants for this year's show.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Peter Kay in Blackpool

Peter Kay delights fans with surprise appearance in Blackpool
Declan Donnelly, dec, Saturday night takeaway

Awwww! Emotional Dec admits he misses Ant as Saturday Night Takeaway wraps up in Orlando
Amazon Prime LOTR

Amazon’s new TV series will be the most expensive ever

Disney Prince instagram

This man lost 70lbs and now he looks EXACTLY like a Disney Prince
Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing signs up first celeb for the 2018 series