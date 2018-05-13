Israel's Netta - and her chicken dance - win Eurovision

By Beci Wood

Israel's Netta Barzilai emerged victorious at the Eurovision song contest after her performance - complete with a chicken dance - wowed viewers.

The singer's quirky dance song Toy earnt 529 points, pipping Cyprus' entry Fuego to the winner's spot in the final stages of the competition.

Netta, who wore a kimono while performing her apparently trademark moves, thanked the public for "choosing different and celebrating diversity" as she celebrated her win on stage.

Credit: Getty

She added: “I don’t think I have to say much after what happened tonight. After a majority chose me.

Congrats Israel! The new chicken dance looks great! #Eurovision — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) May 12, 2018

“This is the greatest thing happening to people — choosing something that’s evolved. Choosing 2018.” She continued: "Israel deserves a reason to celebrate. I love my country.”

Credit: Getty