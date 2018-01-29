June Bernicoff Has Made A Big Decision About Her Gogglebox Future

Gogglebox Leon and June

Her husband and fellow Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff died just before Christmas.

Leon and June Bernicoff have been Gogglebox favourites since the show began.

The pair who were married for 53 years gave fans of the show hours of entertainment as they sat in their armchairs giving hilarious commentary about what's on the box.

Leon and June Gogglebox

Sadly, Leon passed away just before Christmas in hospital and the news was announced to fans via a spokesperson from Channel 4 who said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness, Gogglebox's Leon Bernicoff passed away in hospital earlier today."

Since his sad passing, viewers have speculated whether June will return to the show without her right hand man and she just gave us her answer as she replied to a fan on Twitter today.

Read More: Gogglebox's Chris Reveals Results Of Amazing Hair Transformation

Leon June

User Sharon Smith asked if she would consider appearing on the show with one of her and Leon's daughters to which she replied: "It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA".

The finale she's referring to is the tribute made to Leon at this year's National Television Awards.

June has been inundated with support from fans since Leon passed away and although we'll miss her from our screens we wish her all the best!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Vicky Pattison wins i'm a celeb

I'm A Celeb Winner Vicky Pattison Is Heading Back Into The Jungle!
James Corden, Shaggy And Sting - Subway

James Corden Gets A Bloody Nose After Karaoke Stunt With Shaggy And Sting!
Sophie Austin Call The Midwife

Fans Praise Hollyoaks Sophie Austin For Emotional Call The Midwife Debut
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield

Dancing On Ice Fans Brand The Show “A Fix” For THIS Reason…

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Reveal Their Baby’s Gender At The Grammys