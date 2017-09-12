Lacey Turner Gets Married BAREFOOT In Stunning Ibiza Wedding With Eastenders Cast

The Eastenders actress revealed all the details of her special day to OK! magazine where she poses in her stunning dress.

Lacey Turner has married her long-term beau Matt Kay after getting hitched in a sunny Ibiza ceremon surround by family and friends.

The star-studded wedding on the party island was also attended by Eastenders co-stars including Jake Wood and Laurie Brett, who all flew over to see the stunning bride say 'I Do'.

She was dressed in a lacy champagne coloured wedding dress with a tulle skirt and a sheer top with a floral design, and while most brides dream about their special wedding shoes, Lacey opted to go barefoot for the nuptials.

This week in OK! magazine @laceyturner marries her childhood sweetheart in a bare-foot Ibiza wedding in front of her Eastenders co-stars. Magazine is available nationwide from tomorrow A post shared by OK! Online UK (@ok_mag) onSep 11, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

The ceremony took place just as the sun was beginning to set, while EastEnders stars James Bye, Jake Wood, Aaron Sidwell, Laurie Brett, Scott Maslen and former star Dame Barbara Windsor all witnessed the vows.

Lacey and Matt have been childhood sweethearts ever since they were 15-years-old and she expressed her joy on Instagram after he popped the question with a stunning engagement ring last year.

According to OK! Lacey walked down the aisle with both of her parents, before meeting Matt at the arch.

In a nod her husband's Jewish traditions, the couple smashed a glass at the end of the ceremony to seal the deal.

Speaking about the big day Lacey, who is famed for playing Stacey Slater, told the publication: “We’re on cloud nine! It doesn’t feel real.





Singapore as always you've been fun see you soon A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) onSep 20, 2015 at 12:37am PDT

"I didn't go to sleep until 5am on our wedding night as I was still so excited about the day and then I woke up at 8am!"

She continued: “The whole day was amazing and we felt so much love and it’s incredible; it’s something you’ve never felt before.”

Guest stuck into pulled pork, roast chicken and prawns while they drank sangria, beer and cava before a series of emotional speeches from Matt’s best man and brother, as well as Lacey’s dad and it's claimed her nan partied until 3 am!

Sounds like a wonderful evening! Wish we were there!



