This Girl's Big Ben Impression On This Morning Has Left Us Baffled

By Alice Westoby, 22nd August 2017, 14:01

The youngster appeared on the show with the most unusual job request we have ever heard...

Eamon and Phoebe This Morning

When you ask a child what they want to be when they grow up the usual answers normally emerge - a fireman, a policeman, a pop star etc - and it never makes us fail to say aw!

But this eight-year-old Phoebe has more of a random career goal, particularly for her age. She wants to replace Big Ben's famous 'bong' which fell silent on Monday for four years of refurbishments.

She appeared on This Morning alongside her dad to chat to Eamon and Ruth about why she thinks she's got what it takes to do the oddball job...

Play

Meet the girl who wants to replace Big Ben

00:18

To be fair to her, she has Big Ben's world famous chimes practised down to a t! And her dad definitely looks as proud as punch while Eamon and Ruth applaud her performance.

But many viewers were quick to point out on Twitter that she might not thank her dad for the TV cameo when she is older.

One Twitter user, Olly Browning, even went as far as fulfilling 8-year-old Phoebe's dreams through this clever edit...

We'd love to hear what Phoebe is up to in 4 years when Big Ben starts chiming again!

