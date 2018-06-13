Love Island 2018 recoupling: Will Megan pick Alex or Eyal? Who has been dumped from the villa?
13 June 2018, 15:02
Will Megan choose Eyal in tonight's recoupling or will she choose Alex? As we wait to see who will couple up when ITV2 airs the ceremony tonight - we take a look back at who the new contestants are, who is coupled up and who has left the villa.
Who will recouple this week?
Wednesday night's Love Island cliffhanger left fans desperate to know whether Megan will pick Alex or Eyal during tonight's recoupling.
Eyal left viewers enraged when he stole a kiss from Megan right in front of Alex, in a last minute pitch to change Megan's mind ahead of the recoupling ceremony tonight, with many thinking the two will couple up.
Meanwhile, Adam has been left feeling insecure as to whether Rosie will pick him after she exposed him for attempting to make a play for Megan, and it's thought she could now choose new boy, Charlie.
Who are the new contestants on Love Island this week?
Megan Barton-Hanson
Megan Barton-Hanson sent shockwaves through the villa when she entered on Sunday night. The 22-year-old glamour model has already caught the attention of Alex, Eyal and Adam and has the world drooling over her spicy Instagram account.
Charlie Frederick
Professional model, Charlie has been some much-needed eye candy for girls in the villa and has made several connections with the girls in the house including Samira, Hayley, Georgia and Rosie.
Josh Denzel
Josh arrived alongside Charlie on Sunday night, and is known for his role as a presenter on Sport Bible and his large following on social media. He picked Hayley, Georgia and Samira for dates but he is yet to make a connection with anyone.
Who has coupled up on Love Island?
Eyal and Hayley
This pair have had a rocky week and have decided to be friends following their huge argument last week which saw Eyal call Hayley out for being two-faced.
Eyal and Hayley shared a kiss after last week's recoupling, however, the blonde beauty continued to tell the other contestants that she wasn't attracted to the model - even claiming their smooch made her 'feel sick'.
The 22-year-old topless model then accused the former Miss British Isles winner of playing a game just to stay in the house longer.
Since their spat, Eyal and Hayley have both shown interest in new housemates Megan and Charlie.
Adam and Sophie
Alex and Samira
Alex and Samira are yet to find true love on the island but the Welsh doctor chose the West End performer on a friendship basis in the hope they will both find someone to couple up with.
Alex has been a hot favourite with audiences but he hasn't had much luck so far.
Most recently, Alex has been the centre of a love triangle and nearly came to blows with Eyal on Tuesday night after slamming the model's 'desperate' tactics when he publicly kissed Megan in front of him.
Previously, the public had voted for him to go on a date with Rosie, however, their date lacked chemistry and she admitted she was more attracted to Adam.
Wes and Laura
Wes and Laura have been the most steady couple in the house ever since they coupled up in week one. Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength with the pair being chosen to spend one night together in the hideaway.
Jack and Danni
Danni and Jack got off to a rough start last week, however, they have been smooth sailing ever since they had 'the chat' and confirmed their feelings for each other.
They have since been on their own beach date where they had their first kiss, and the couple are now being touted as the nation's favourite.
Who has left the Love Island Villa?
Niall Aslam
Kendall Rae-Knight
Who are the Love Island contestants?
Laura Anderson - 29
This Scottish beauty says her best attribute is her keen sense of fashion and "glamorous" hair extensions. Laura claims she has a sociable and bubbly personality which will work well on the show although she admits her voice might annoy her housemates.
A self-confessed experienced dater, Laura has had nine boyfriends and is a sucker for falling in love.
She explains: "I’m a good girlfriend – I’m quite motherly. I can be intense; I fall in love quickly and I want to share my life with that person. I’ve now been single for a couple of months. I came out of a short relationship that was very intense – we lived together briefly and it broke my heart a bit."
Now ready to get over her heartbreak, Laura is looking for a rugged man who knows what he wants.
Danni Dyer, 21
Hayley Hughes, 21
Samira Mighty, 22
"I think there might be a bit of rivalry over guys. It wouldn’t phase me going head to head with someone for a guy."
Eyal Booker, 22
Adam Collard, 22
Jack Fincham, 26
He explains: "I’m just so clumsy so I’ll walk in and knock something over. Everyone knows ‘Jack is here!’"
The 26-year-old even claims his clumsiness has got him into awkward situations on dates too.
He explained: "I took a girl out to a lovely pub next to the Thames and I was trying to be cool, ordered some drinks for us and then as I put my hand up to pay for them, I knocked the drinks back on to the barman and they poured down him and smashed on the floor. He was fuming. I am a walking disaster and am massively clumsy."
Dr. Alex George, 27
Speaking of his worst dates, he said: "The worst date I had was a Tinder date with a girl who turned up 40 minutes late, she turns up and she had such an attitude, "I want this and that’ you could just tell she had an arrogance about herself. It was an absolute turn off. She only spoke about herself throughout the date. I thought I’d stick it out and was polite and paid the bill but I thought to myself, ‘think we’ll leave that there."
Wes Nelson, 20
"It’s a bit more difficult for a guy to pull a girl who is older than him but I’ve never had a problem before so it should be ok. I’ve never been with a girl who is younger than me. I always go for the cougars!"