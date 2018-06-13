Love Island 2018 recoupling: Will Megan pick Alex or Eyal? Who has been dumped from the villa?

Will Megan choose Eyal in tonight's recoupling or will she choose Alex? As we wait to see who will couple up when ITV2 airs the ceremony tonight - we take a look back at who the new contestants are, who is coupled up and who has left the villa.

Who will recouple this week?

Wednesday night's Love Island cliffhanger left fans desperate to know whether Megan will pick Alex or Eyal during tonight's recoupling.

Eyal left viewers enraged when he stole a kiss from Megan right in front of Alex, in a last minute pitch to change Megan's mind ahead of the recoupling ceremony tonight, with many thinking the two will couple up.

Meanwhile, Adam has been left feeling insecure as to whether Rosie will pick him after she exposed him for attempting to make a play for Megan, and it's thought she could now choose new boy, Charlie.

Who are the new contestants on Love Island this week?

Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson sent shockwaves through the villa when she entered on Sunday night. The 22-year-old glamour model has already caught the attention of Alex, Eyal and Adam and has the world drooling over her spicy Instagram account.

Charlie Frederick

Professional model, Charlie has been some much-needed eye candy for girls in the villa and has made several connections with the girls in the house including Samira, Hayley, Georgia and Rosie.

Josh Denzel

Josh arrived alongside Charlie on Sunday night, and is known for his role as a presenter on Sport Bible and his large following on social media. He picked Hayley, Georgia and Samira for dates but he is yet to make a connection with anyone.

Who has coupled up on Love Island?

Eyal and Hayley

This pair have had a rocky week and have decided to be friends following their huge argument last week which saw Eyal call Hayley out for being two-faced.

Eyal and Hayley shared a kiss after last week's recoupling, however, the blonde beauty continued to tell the other contestants that she wasn't attracted to the model - even claiming their smooch made her 'feel sick'.

The 22-year-old topless model then accused the former Miss British Isles winner of playing a game just to stay in the house longer.

Since their spat, Eyal and Hayley have both shown interest in new housemates Megan and Charlie.

Adam and Sophie

Adam and Sophie were the centre of an explosive storyline on Tuesday night after it emerged Adam had been making a play for new girl Megan, and Sophie later confronted him in a gripping scene that dropped jaws.

Last week, Sophie had made her interest clear in Adam, who was coupled up with Kendall at the time but she was later dumped from the island.

Alex and Samira

Alex and Samira are yet to find true love on the island but the Welsh doctor chose the West End performer on a friendship basis in the hope they will both find someone to couple up with.

Alex has been a hot favourite with audiences but he hasn't had much luck so far.

Most recently, Alex has been the centre of a love triangle and nearly came to blows with Eyal on Tuesday night after slamming the model's 'desperate' tactics when he publicly kissed Megan in front of him.

Previously, the public had voted for him to go on a date with Rosie, however, their date lacked chemistry and she admitted she was more attracted to Adam.

Wes and Laura

Wes and Laura have been the most steady couple in the house ever since they coupled up in week one. Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength with the pair being chosen to spend one night together in the hideaway.

While things appeared to get a little steamy, Wes and Laura insisted they did not sleep together.

Jack and Danni

Danni and Jack got off to a rough start last week, however, they have been smooth sailing ever since they had 'the chat' and confirmed their feelings for each other.

They have since been on their own beach date where they had their first kiss, and the couple are now being touted as the nation's favourite.

Danni even told Jack that she is keen to introduce him to her father, Danny Dyer, and encouraged her new boyfriend not to be intimated by the Eastenders actor.

Who has left the Love Island Villa?

Niall Aslam Niall Aslam, 23, was the viewer's favourite in the house but made a shock exit for personal reasons on Tuesday. Niall, who had been coupled up with Georgia, made his exit off-screen with his housemate Alex being forced to deliver the news to the rest of the group. During his time in the house, Niall had become a huge personalty with his witty sense of humour.

Kendall Rae-Knight Kendall was brutally dumped from the island in the first week of the show, after leaving partner Niall to couple up with new boy Adam. However, Adam's head was turned when lawyer Rosie, entered the house towards the end of week one. Viewers were shocked when Adam and Rosie shared a steamy kiss just minutes after he broke things off with Kendall. The hunky personal trainer was then forced to choose between the pair in the gruelling recouping ceremony, which resulted in Kendall being the first contestant to be booted off the show.

Who are the Love Island contestants?

Laura Anderson - 29

This Scottish beauty says her best attribute is her keen sense of fashion and "glamorous" hair extensions. Laura claims she has a sociable and bubbly personality which will work well on the show although she admits her voice might annoy her housemates.

A self-confessed experienced dater, Laura has had nine boyfriends and is a sucker for falling in love.

She explains: "I’m a good girlfriend – I’m quite motherly. I can be intense; I fall in love quickly and I want to share my life with that person. I’ve now been single for a couple of months. I came out of a short relationship that was very intense – we lived together briefly and it broke my heart a bit."

Now ready to get over her heartbreak, Laura is looking for a rugged man who knows what he wants.

Danni Dyer, 21

Her dad Danny Dyer might be one of the UK's most famous faces but Danni is still hoping to enter the villa and make a name of her own.

In fact, the barmaid claims her most disastrous date she's ever had was when a boy told the waitress who her dad was.

Danny recalls: "We were sitting there and then he tapped the waitress on the shoulder and said ‘do you know who her dad is?’ This guy was really fit, a gorgeous rugby player. He told the waitress again when we walked out. That’s when he saw the other side to me. And I unfollowed him on Instagram."

Turns out the Eastenders star isn't her only claim to fame, as she was once babysat by Keira Knightley!

Hayley Hughes, 21

Hayley is nothing short of a blonde bombshell, and she definitely knows it!

Asked what her best attributes are she quipped: "My dimples are very unique and that’s a sign of beauty."

This Scouse might looks sweet but she looks set to be fiesta as she claims she has "no filter" and isn't afraid to say exactly what she's thinking whether people like it or not.

Don't expect to see much bed hopping from Hayley, as she says she's only had one lover in the form of her boyfriend of five years.

Samira Mighty, 22

This sassy contestant certainly won't be camera shy as she's had lots of experience performing on the West End having starred in the likes of Dreamgirls and Mamma Mia!

Samira could be bringing much-needed drama to the show as she claims she's a "boys girl" as she finds females can often been catty and she has no problem fighting for a guy.

"I think there might be a bit of rivalry over guys. It wouldn’t phase me going head to head with someone for a guy."