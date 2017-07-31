Watch The Awkward Moment This Love Island Couple Split Up Live On TV

After a grilling from Love Island: The Reunion host Caroline Flack cracks started to appear in this relationship!

After a week without Love Island in our lives we were looking forward to seeing how the couples had got on since leaving the villa.

We already knew that Kem and Amber, Liv and Chris, Marcel and Gabby and Camilla and Jamie were all pretty loved up still but what about the other couples?

Particularly the ones that coupled up after they LEFT the villa.

In a huge plot twist this year contestants Tyne-Lexy Clarson and Harley Judge coupled up outside of the villa despite never being on the show at the same time.

Read More: This Footage OF Amber Singing Before Love Island Fame Has Blown Us Away

And in an even more shocking twist Johnny Mitchell, who was coupled up with Tyla Carr on the show, left and seemed to immediately get close to another ex-islander, Chyna Ellis.

But during last night's reunion show as Caroline Flack grilled Johnny about his new fling things got a bit awkward for Chyna.

Caroline asked "What's going on with Chyna?" to which Johnny replied "we are just very good friends", but when he was asked what his relationship status was Chyna looked gobsmacked to hear that his response was "we are keeping it open".

In recent weeks the pair have been sharing photos of themselves heading off on a luxury trip away and when Chyna said to Caroline on the show "he was the one that took me to Budapest" Johnny piped up and said "I just like a holiday!".

AWKARD!

But Chyna didn't fail to get her own back on Johnny by uploading this photo on her Instagram story that we can't help but have a giggle at...

Poor Chyna, we think she deserves way better than Johnny if his behaviour in the villa is anything to go by!