Love Island's Kem Promises GMB Viewers He'll STRIP NUDE If He Loses This Challenging Bet

The Love Island 2016 winner is feeling pretty confident about his budding musical career.

Kem Cetinay might find himself streaking in the nude in the centre of London after making a challenging bet about his musical career.

The Love Island star is set to release a record with his co-star Chris Hughes after the pair entertained fans with their rapping skills while on the reality show.

Kem believes the rap duo have a chance of landing a top ten record when the single is released and was so confident, he promised his girlfriend Amber Davies that he would strip naked in public should he not deliver.

Loved up couple Kem and Amber had begun their presenting stint on Good Morning Britain, where they will fill viewers in on the latest gossip in the world of showbiz while regular reporter Richard Arnold takes a break.

Good Morning Britain host, Richard Madeley, challenged hunky hairdresser Kem to rap live for viewers before quizzing him about his new reality TV show with Love Island BFF Chris Hughes which will focus on their bromance.

Kem hinted that the show will see the hilarious duo attempt to launch their very own rap career.

"I can't say what mine and Chris' show is all about but it might be about a rap and if we bring out a song."

Amber immediately interjected: "He thinks he's going to be top 10".

Keeping his cool, Kem remained confident about his skills Kem as he continued: "If I don't make the top 10 I will run down the street naked," before shaking hands with his girlfriend to seal the deal.

Well, we'll have to wait and see!