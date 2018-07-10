Love Island's Adam reveals housemates secretly given World Cup scores

By Rume Ugen

The Love Island contestants have been kept in the dark about any current affairs outside of the house, however, they sneakily found out England's historic World Cup success.

Adam Collard has said Love Island housemates broke the rules to find out about England's World Cup success ahead of their semi-final clash against Croatia on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old personal trainer says they had strict rules over talking about news outside the house, but they couldn't resist grilling new islanders on England's progress throughout the World Cup.

"Nobody is aware of anything." Adam explains to heart.

"The only information you get is when there is a new bombshell or a new islander coming into the house and then you start quizzing them. "

"We're not supposed to ask, but when Sam Bird came into the house we pestered the life out of him and then he told us the England score for the first game, and then the girls in Casa Amor told us the second score.

"But the producers really don't tell us anything."

Adam was dumped from the island last week after being voted off the show by his housemates in a shock dumping ceremony.

However, he claims he is now happy to have been reunited with former contestant and girlfriend Zara, who had been kicked out of the island the week prior.

He explained: "Zara and I are boyfriend and girlfriend now, I think we were already heading there anyway. It wasn't really a massive shock when I saw her and asked the question.

"It's the same as when I dropped the L bomb and said 'I love you', like she knew it was coming."