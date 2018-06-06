Love Island 2018 bikinis: Where to buy Dani Dyer, Kendall Rae-Knight and Samira Mighty's swimwear
6 June 2018, 17:30
Love Dani Dyer's bikini? Find out where to buy your favourite swimwear worn by the Love Island contestants every day, as we detail exactly which shops have the outfits in stock.
The dramatic first episode of Love Island saw five girls and six boys enter the Love Island villa when the fourth series returned to ITV2.
However, their bikinis and swimwear have been just as much a talking point as the gossip, with girls such as Dani Dyer, Kendall Rae-Knight, and Samira Mighty wearing some fabulous outfits.
Stores such as Missguded and Jaded have already been heavily featured on the series, while Primark and Superdrug have launched their very own fashion collections but where can you buy the swimwear seen on Love Island?
Don't worry, we've got you covered as you can find the latest Love Island bikini's right here.
Love Island Dani Dyer's pink bikini
Love Island Dani Dyer white bikini
Love Island Samira Mighty Bikini
Swimsuit: The Rainbow Leopard Lace Up Swimsuit, Jaded London
Price: £30.00
Love Island Kendall Rae-Knight sequin bikini
It appeared to be Kendall's sequin and snakeskin print two-peice bikini did the trick when it came to winning over the affections of new boy Adam Collard.
Animal Print Bikini from Pretty Pink Princess
Price: £49.99
Love Island Laura Anderson pink binki
Busty Laura Anderson made sure to show off her best assets in this triangle bikini in fluorescent pink.
Alana Triangle Bikini Top, Accessorize
Price: £15.00
Hayley
Blonde bombshell Hayley made sure to stand out from the crowd in a pink frill bikini when she paired up with Eyal Booker.
Silk Fred Zena bikini top
Price: £49.99