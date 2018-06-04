Caroline Flack yellow dress: How to buy Love Island host's gorgeous summer look

The presenter looked gorgeous on tonight's launch show in a canary yellow frock - here's where to shop the look.

Nothing sets off a summer tan like a flash of canary yellow - just ask Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The 38-year-old looked incredible in the eye-popping hue when she shared a sneak peak at tonight's launch show on her Instagram story.

She put up a screenshot from the first episode of the third series earlier today that showed her having a girly chat with Dani Dyer who was wearing a white bikini and Hayley Hughes, who opted for a shocking pink one.

Cazza, who recently got engaged to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady, is a big fan of yellow, and thankfully for us so is the high street, with plenty of dresses and playsuits up for grabs.

Here are some of the best yellow dresses available in store and online right now.