Caroline Flack yellow dress: How to buy Love Island host's gorgeous summer look

4 June 2018, 16:01

love island

The presenter looked gorgeous on tonight's launch show in a canary yellow frock - here's where to shop the look.

Nothing sets off a summer tan like a flash of canary yellow - just ask Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The 38-year-old looked incredible in the eye-popping hue when she shared a sneak peak at tonight's launch show on her Instagram story. 

She put up a screenshot from the first episode of the third series earlier today that showed her having a girly chat with Dani Dyer who was wearing a white bikini and Hayley Hughes, who opted for a shocking pink one. 

Read more: look inside the newly revamped Love Island villa

Cazza, who recently got engaged to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady, is a big fan of yellow, and thankfully for us so is the high street, with plenty of dresses and playsuits up for grabs. 

Here are some of the best yellow dresses available in store and online right now. 

Broderie Maxi Dress, £49, Topshop

Shirred Bodycon Mini Dress, £20, Topshop

Nine by Savannah Miller Mustard yellow wrap dress, £59, Debenhams

