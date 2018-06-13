Love Island’s Eyal splits opinion after 'forced' kiss with Megan

By Sam Lucas

Eyal, 22, has divided opinion amongst fans after locking lips with Megan in front of unlucky-in-love Dr. Alex.

Eyal ended up in the center of a huge Twitter storm last night after his ‘desperate’ attempt to win over new girl Megan.

Megan, who is currently in a complex love triangle with Alex and Eyal, was forced to decide who to pick in the next ‘re-coupling’ which we will see on screens tonight.

Not wanting to lose to his so-called mate Alex, Eyal took drastic measures.

After a swaying chat with Megan where he was knocked back for a kiss, he later walked over and kissed her anyway - right in front of Alex.

Meanwhile, Twitter went into meltdown, with many branding the contestant ‘desperate’ after making his move.

One fan wrote: “Eyal is so beggy it’s making me cringe, how anyone could pick that over alex who’s actually giving her a choice I don’t know”

Another added: “Can Eyal just back off for 2 seconds please it’s Alex’s time to shine”

Others praised Alex for confronting Eyal about the situation afterwards, admitting he found the whole thing “distasteful.”

One viewer tweeted: “Good for Alex standing up for himself, Eyal is so desperate.”

