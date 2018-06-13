Love Island’s Eyal splits opinion after 'forced' kiss with Megan

13 June 2018, 12:31

Eyal Love Island

By Sam Lucas

Eyal, 22, has divided opinion amongst fans after locking lips with Megan in front of unlucky-in-love Dr. Alex.

Eyal ended up in the center of a huge Twitter storm last night after his ‘desperate’ attempt to win over new girl Megan. 

Megan, who is currently in a complex love triangle with Alex and Eyal, was forced to decide who to pick in the next ‘re-coupling’ which we will see on screens tonight. 

Read more: Love Island 2018: What time is it on, who are the contestants and when is the final?

Not wanting to lose to his so-called mate Alex, Eyal took drastic measures. 

After a swaying chat with Megan where he was knocked back for a kiss, he later walked over and kissed her anyway - right in front of Alex. 

Meanwhile, Twitter went into meltdown, with many branding the contestant ‘desperate’ after making his move. 

One fan wrote: “Eyal is so beggy it’s making me cringe, how anyone could pick that over alex who’s actually giving her a choice I don’t know”

Another added: “Can Eyal just back off for 2 seconds please it’s Alex’s time to shine”

Others praised Alex for confronting Eyal about the situation afterwards, admitting he found the whole thing “distasteful.”

One viewer tweeted: “Good for Alex standing up for himself, Eyal is so desperate.” 

 

Watch more: 

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

vLove Island matte red lipsticks

Love Island 2018: Seven matte red lipsticks as worn by Megan and Rosie
Ann Mitchell - Cora Cross

Eastenders’ Cora Cross to make shock return in custody showdown with Max

amber davies, Adam, Love island, asset

Love Island's Amber Davies defends 'emotional abuser' Adam

Love Island Dani Dyer mum and dad

Love Island: Dani Dyer’s family revealed from mum Joanne Was, dad Danny Dyer and two siblings
sophie gradon

Love Island star Sophie Gradon dead at 32