Who are the new Love Island contestants? Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat handles
27 June 2018, 22:04
12 brand new contestants are set to enter the Love island villa on Thursday night's show in an explosive new twist. See their social media, Instagram and Twitter handles.
Love Island's Danny Dyer and Jack Fincham could see their relationship at risk, now that Jack's ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones will enter the villa.
ITV2 have revealed that 12 new people have been flown out to join this year's contestants villa in Majorca, in hopes of coupling up with the current singles.
Tuesday night saw Meghan make a play for Wes after they broke up with their respective partners, Eyal Booker and Laura Anderson, but could more heads get turned?
We have everything you need to know about the new cast members...
Ellie Jones, 22, Essex
Customer Service and Office Administrator
Ellie describes herself as "the typical girl next door". The stunning brunette has been dating Jack Fincham on and off since 2016 and claims there is still a park between them.
She said: "We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t. I met his brother and mates. I don’t know how he’ll feel when he sees me walk in. I don’t know if he’ll be angry or shocked but we do get on so hopefully it won’t be an issue."
Instagram: @elliejones_xox
Savanna Darnell, 22, Sheffield
Singer/Dancer
Instagram:
'Confident' Savanna claims she's an outgoing person and up for a laugh. Her curly blonde locks are her best attribute but she says behind her bubbly personality, she struggles with trust issues after being cheated on.
Grace Wardell, 25, London
Hairdresser
Instagram: @grace_wardle
Snapchat: gracewardlexo
Charlie Williams, 24, Bath
Tanning Shop Assistant
She said: "I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common."
Instagram: @charlieannewilliamsx
Kazmir Crossley, 23, London
Makeup Artist
Instagram: @kazimircrossley
Daryll Sargeant, 24, Watford
Eyebrow Technician
Instagram: @daryllsargeant
Jordan Adefeyisan, 23, Stockport
Model
Jordan prides himself on his looks and claims he's never had a proper girlfriend before.
He says: "I've only seen a few girls. I've not had a serious relationship, it's never been official."
He's got his eye on Georgia, Ellie and Megan.
Instagram:
Charlie Brake, 23, Chelsea
Socialite
Instagram: @charliebrake1
Frankie Foster, 22, Cheltenham
Business Management Student Fitness Coach
Instagram: @frankiefoster3
Jack Fowler, 22, London
Semi-professional footballer
Instagram: @_jackfowler_
Alex Miller, 28, Essex
Structural Glazier
Instagram: @mralexmiller1990
Dean Overson, 25, Burnley
Car Sales Executive
Dean cloaks he's a nice guy but we're sure his competitive sales background will come in handy when he arrives in the villa.
He says: "I will get along with everyone but I’m set in my ways, if I want something, I will get it. I’m in there to find love so I wouldn’t be bothered about tearing any ties if I wanted to couple up with someone who was with someone else."