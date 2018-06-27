Who are the new Love Island contestants? Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat handles

12 brand new contestants are set to enter the Love island villa on Thursday night's show in an explosive new twist. See their social media, Instagram and Twitter handles.

Love Island's Danny Dyer and Jack Fincham could see their relationship at risk, now that Jack's ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones will enter the villa.

ITV2 have revealed that 12 new people have been flown out to join this year's contestants villa in Majorca, in hopes of coupling up with the current singles.

Tuesday night saw Meghan make a play for Wes after they broke up with their respective partners, Eyal Booker and Laura Anderson, but could more heads get turned?

We have everything you need to know about the new cast members...

Ellie Jones, 22, Essex

Customer Service and Office Administrator

Ellie describes herself as "the typical girl next door". The stunning brunette has been dating Jack Fincham on and off since 2016 and claims there is still a park between them.

She said: "We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t. I met his brother and mates. I don’t know how he’ll feel when he sees me walk in. I don’t know if he’ll be angry or shocked but we do get on so hopefully it won’t be an issue."

Savanna Darnell, 22, Sheffield

Singer/Dancer

Instagram:

'Confident' Savanna claims she's an outgoing person and up for a laugh. Her curly blonde locks are her best attribute but she says behind her bubbly personality, she struggles with trust issues after being cheated on.

Grace Wardell, 25, London

Hairdresser

Grace describes herself as super chatty and because of her job in hairdressing is very sociable. She claims her biggest turn off in a guy is arrogance, so it looks as though she won't be coupling up with Adam.

Snapchat: gracewardlexo

Charlie Williams, 24, Bath

Tanning Shop Assistant

Charlie says her banter is what sets her apart from other girls, and while she loves a tall, dark and handsome guy like Adam, she is interested in getting to know Alex.

She said: "I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common."

Kazmir Crossley, 23, London

Makeup Artist

Kazmir already has a loose connection to some old Love Island faces because she worked with Chris and Kem on their music video as a makeup artist. The gorgeous Londoner says she will bring positive vibes to the villa and fancies Josh. Watch out Georgia!

Daryll Sargeant, 24, Watford

Eyebrow Technician

This tattooed beauty has a very alternative look. With her body covered in ink, Daryl - a professional body piercer - says she is on the prowl for Adam, Jack and Josh.